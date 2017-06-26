Home / Libya / Revenge suspected in Tripoli murder of colonel and daughter in Tripoli

Revenge suspected in Tripoli murder of colonel and daughter in Tripoli

11 hours ago

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 24 June 2017: The murder of an army colonel and his daughter in Tripoli yesterday was revenge for the death of a man from Wadi Al- Shaati during a prison breakout there last February, a relative of the slain officer claims. Yesterday evening, Bashir Al-Hadi Al-Hasnawi, an army colonel from […]Original Article

