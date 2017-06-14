Home / MENA / Revenge for Sinjar: Syrian Kurds free Islamic State slaves

Revenge for Sinjar: Syrian Kurds free Islamic State slaves

22 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Revenge for Sinjar: Syrian Kurds free Islamic State slaves

QAMISHLI, Syria/BEIRUT (Reuters) – Islamic State militants enslaved Noura Khalaf for three years, dragging her from her small Iraqi village across their territory in Syria. They bought and sold her five times before she was finally freed with her children last week.
