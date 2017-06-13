Home / World / Revealed: reality of life working in an Ivanka Trump clothing factory

Workers complain of verbal abuse, impossible targets and ‘poverty pay’ so bad they have to live away from their children

The reality of working in a factory making clothes for Ivanka Trump’s label has been laid bare, with employees speaking of being paid so little they cannot live with their children, anti-union intimidation and women being offered a bonus if they don’t take time off while menstruating.

The Guardian has spoken to more more than a dozen workers at the fashion label’s factory in Subang, Indonesia, where employees describe being paid one of the lowest minimum wages in Asia and there are claims of impossibly high production targets and sporadically compensated overtime.

