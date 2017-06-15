Home / Libya / Rescue ships pick up 1,000 boat migrants: Italy coastguard

Rescue ships pick up 1,000 boat migrants: Italy coastguard

40 mins ago Libya Comments Off on Rescue ships pick up 1,000 boat migrants: Italy coastguard

ABOARD VOS HESTIA RESCUE SHIP (Reuters) – Humanitarian rescue ships picked up more than 1,000 migrants from nine rubber and wooden boats off the coast of Libya on Thursday, Italy's coastguard said. Original Article

