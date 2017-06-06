Relatives press UK for news of Spaniard missing since London attack

Ignacio Echeverría is said to have confronted one of the assailants and has not been heard from since

Relatives of Ignacio Echeverría, the 39-year-old Spaniard missing since the London Bridge attacks three days ago, have joined the Spanish government in asking British authorities why it is taking so long to find out what has happened to him.



Echeverría, who is from Madrid but lives in London and works for HSBC, has been hailed as a hero for apparently using his skateboard to take on the London Bridge attackers.

Continue reading…