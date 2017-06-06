Relatives press UK for news of Spaniard missing since London attack
Editor
20 mins ago
World
1 Views
Ignacio Echeverría is said to have confronted one of the assailants and has not been heard from since
Relatives of Ignacio Echeverría, the 39-year-old Spaniard missing since the London Bridge attacks three days ago, have joined the Spanish government in asking British authorities why it is taking so long to find out what has happened to him.
Echeverría, who is from Madrid but lives in London and works for HSBC, has been hailed as a hero for apparently using his skateboard to take on the London Bridge attackers.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Woman, who later died in unrelated shooting, attacked by convicted offenderAlberta’s justice minister says ‘facts of this case are disturbing and tragic’Canadian authorities have launched an investigation after it emerged that a sex assault complainant in Alberta was shackled and detained in the same jail as her attacker – and even transported to court with him in the same prison van – in order to ensure she would testify.
“The facts of this case are disturbing and tragic, and when you add in the treatment of the victim in the system, they are almost incomprehensible,” said Kathleen Ganley, Alberta’s justice minister. “What is clear is that both policies and people failed in this case.”
Continue reading...