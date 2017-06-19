Real victory will be in 5 years, says Macron camp after election win

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday promised to reshape France's political landscape after winning the commanding parliamentary majority he sought to push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms. Original Article
