Home / World / Real victory will be in 5 years, says Macron camp after election win

Real victory will be in 5 years, says Macron camp after election win

9 hours ago World Comments Off on Real victory will be in 5 years, says Macron camp after election win

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday promised to reshape France's political landscape after winning the commanding parliamentary majority he sought to push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms. Original Article

Check Also

Car rams police van on Paris’ Champs Elysees, driver dead

PARIS (Reuters) - A driver rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove down Paris' Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said, adding that the man died in the incident and the situation was under control.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.