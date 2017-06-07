BAGHDAD (Reuters) – The U.S.-backed campaign to capture Raqqa, Islamic State's de-facto capital in Syria, will accelerate, the U.S. envoy to the international coalition fighting the militants told reporters in Baghdad.
Original Article
Raqqa campaign will accelerate, U.S. envoy says
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – The U.S.-backed campaign to capture Raqqa, Islamic State's de-facto capital in Syria, will accelerate, the U.S. envoy to the international coalition fighting the militants told reporters in Baghdad.