‘Race fraud’: how a college quota scandal exposed Brazil’s historic racial tensions

Brazil’s supreme court is preparing to rule on a 2014 law on racial quotas as concerns grow over abuse of quota systems – which even led one government department to draw up a checklist to assess candidates’ facial features

Late last year, Fernando received news he had dreaded for months: he and 23 of his classmates had been kicked out of college.



The expulsion became national news in Brazil. Fernando and his classmates may not have been publicly named (“Fernando,” in fact, is a pseudonym), but they were roundly vilified as a group. The headline run by weekly magazine CartaCapital — “White Students Expelled from University for Defrauding Affirmative Action System” — makes it clear why.

Continue reading…