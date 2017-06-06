Breaking News
Qatar seeks Kuwaiti mediation after powerful Arab nations shun it

MENA

DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar's ruler postponed an address to his country on Tuesday over its sudden and damaging diplomatic isolation from other leading Arab nations, in order to allow Kuwait some time and room to mediate.
DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday Doha was ready for mediation efforts after the Arab world's biggest powers severed ties with it, adding that Qatar's ruler had delayed a speech in order to give Kuwait a chance to ease regional tensions.

