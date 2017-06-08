DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar said on Thursday fellow Arab states' move to isolate it in a row over alleged ties to terrorism is endangering stability in the oil-rich Gulf region but it was not ready to change its foreign policy to settle the dispute and would never compromise.
Qatar says won’t ‘surrender’ in row with fellow Gulf Arabs as U.S., Kuwait probe for solution
