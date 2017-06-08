Home / MENA / Qatar says won’t ‘surrender’ in row with fellow Gulf Arabs as U.S., Kuwait probe for solution

Qatar says won’t ‘surrender’ in row with fellow Gulf Arabs as U.S., Kuwait probe for solution

Editor 17 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Qatar says won’t ‘surrender’ in row with fellow Gulf Arabs as U.S., Kuwait probe for solution 6 Views

DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar said on Thursday fellow Arab states' move to isolate it in a row over alleged ties to terrorism is endangering stability in the oil-rich Gulf region but it was not ready to change its foreign policy to settle the dispute and would never compromise.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

U.N. warns of increasing civilian deaths in battle for Iraqi city of Mosul

GENEVA (Reuters) - Children trying to flee western Mosul have been shot dead by Islamic State militants, the U.N. human rights office said on Thursday, saying it had reports of a "significant escalation" in civilians deaths in the battle for the Iraqi city.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved