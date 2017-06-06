Breaking News
Qatar says ready for mediation to ease Gulf rift

Editor 1 hour ago MENA

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday Doha was ready for mediation efforts after the Arab world's biggest powers severed ties with it, adding that Qatar's ruler had delayed a speech in order to give Kuwait a chance to ease regional tensions.
