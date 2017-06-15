DOHA (Reuters) – A $12 billion deal to buy Boeing F-15 U.S. fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, adding that its rift with some other Arab states had not hurt the U.S. relationship with Doha.
Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
