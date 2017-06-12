Home / MENA / Qatar says backs Kuwait mediation efforts over rift with Arab states

Qatar says backs Kuwait mediation efforts over rift with Arab states

31 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Qatar says backs Kuwait mediation efforts over rift with Arab states

PARIS (Reuters) – Qatar supports Kuwait's mediation efforts to end a rift with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states and is ready to engage in talks that conform with international law, its foreign minister said on Monday.
Original Article

Check Also

Egypt bans scores of news websites in growing censorship crackdown

CAIRO (Reuters) - An often fiery government critic, Egyptian journalist Khaled al-Balshi has been arrested, had his operations monitored, and staff harassed by police for years. Yet his website Al-Bedaiah, a rare dissident voice in Egypt, had never been touched.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.