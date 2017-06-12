PARIS (Reuters) – Qatar supports Kuwait's mediation efforts to end a rift with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states and is ready to engage in talks that conform with international law, its foreign minister said on Monday.
Qatar says backs Kuwait mediation efforts over rift with Arab states
