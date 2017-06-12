ABU SAMRA, QATAR-SAUDI ARABIA BORDER (Reuters) – Qatar's normally bustling desert border with Saudi Arabia was deserted on Monday, with a few dozen frustrated travelers bemoaning a rift between Gulf powers that has frozen movement across Qatar's only land border.
Qatar-Saudi land border deserted after frontier shut
