DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".
Original Article
Qatar rejects as baseless terrorism designations by four Arab states
DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".