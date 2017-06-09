Home / MENA / Qatar rejects as baseless terrorism designations by four Arab states

Qatar rejects as baseless terrorism designations by four Arab states

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".
