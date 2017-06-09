DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar this week, blacklisted as terrorists dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar.
Original Article
Qatar rejects as baseless terrorism blacklist by four Arab states
DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar this week, blacklisted as terrorists dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar.