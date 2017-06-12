Home / MENA / Qatar ‘comfortable’ despite sanctions, markets stabilize

DOHA/DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar's financial markets stabilized on Monday after a week of losses as the government showed it could keep the economy running in the face of sanctions by its neighbors, the biggest diplomatic rift for years among the rich countries of the Gulf.
