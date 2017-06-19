Qaddafi’s air force chief flies home from exile: report

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 18 June 2017: Muammar Qaddafi’s last airforce commander Ali Sharif Al-Rifi, who fled the country in 2011, is reported to have returned to his hometown of Waddan. Rifi decamped to Niger after the collapse of the Qaddafi regime. He had previously served as a ground forces commander and during the so-called […]Original Article