Home / Libya / Qaddafi’s air force chief flies home from exile: report

Qaddafi’s air force chief flies home from exile: report

3 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Qaddafi’s air force chief flies home from exile: report

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 18 June 2017: Muammar Qaddafi’s last airforce commander Ali Sharif Al-Rifi, who fled the country in 2011, is reported to have returned to his hometown of Waddan. Rifi decamped to Niger after the collapse of the Qaddafi regime. He had previously served as a ground forces commander and during the so-called […]Original Article

Check Also

Tawerghan NGOs to issue new call to residents to return on 22 June – from inside deserted town

By Moutaz Ali. Tripoli, 16 June 2017: Tawerghan civil society leaders have announced that they intend call on fellow residents of the town on 27 Ramadan (22 June) to return to the town.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.