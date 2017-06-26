Home / Libya / Qaddadfa elders say Qaddafi-era soldier kidnapped

Qaddadfa elders say Qaddafi-era soldier kidnapped

11 hours ago Libya

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 25 June 2017: A member of Muammar Qaddafi’s Qaddadfa tribe is thought to have been kidnapped by terrorists of the so-called Islamic State (IS). Tribal elders said that Mohammed Abubakr Abusadra Qaddafi, who they described as a former soldier, had disappeared near Qasr Abu Hadi, some 70 kilometres south of […]Original Article

