Putin critic Alexei Navalny jailed after calling for Moscow protests

Anti-corruption campaigner imprisoned for 30 days after calling on protesters to gatecrash a Russia Day event

More than 1,000 protesters were detained across Russia on Monday after the opposition leader Alexei Navalny raised the stakes in his battle with the Kremlin by calling on Muscovites to gatecrash a historical re-enactment fair being held on the Russian capital’s central street.

As the president, Vladimir Putin, spoke of national unity at a ceremony in the Kremlin, a few hundred metres away on Tverskaya Street cordons of riot police moved against protesters.

