Putin critic Alexei Navalny detained on day of protests across Russia

Anti-corruption campaigner is seeking to capitalise on growing support by repeating protests that rattled the Kremlin in March

Police have detained hundreds of people, including the prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny, on a day of unsanctioned anti-Kremlin protests across Russia.

Navalny’s wife Yulia wrote on his Twitter feed that he had been arrested outside his house as he set off for a protest in Moscow that he had called to demonstrate the growing momentum behind his movement. Police later confirmed the arrest, saying he could be jailed for up to 15 days on charges of failing to follow police orders and violating public order.

