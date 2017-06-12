Putin critic Alexei Navalny among over 1,000 detained in Russia

Anti-corruption campaigner calls on protesters to gatecrash Moscow event as he seeks to increase pressure on Kremlin

More than 1,000 protesters were detained across Russia on Monday, as the opposition leader Alexei Navalny raised the stakes in his battle with the Kremlin by calling on Muscovites to gatecrash a historical re-enactment fair being held on the Russian capital’s central street.

As the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, spoke of national unity at a ceremony in the Kremlin, a few hundred metres away on Tverskaya street cordons of riot police moved against protesters.

