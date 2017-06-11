Puerto Rico heads to polls in referendum on becoming 51st state

Fifth such vote in 50 years comes after election of governor Ricardo Rosselló, with all main opposition parties boycotting event

Puerto Ricans are heading for polling stations as the island’s fifth plebiscite in 50 years on whether to become the 51st state of the United States gets under way.

The referendum is the brainchild of the ruling Partido Nuevo Progresista (PNP) and its governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló. He won election last November at the tender age of 37 largely on the promise of making a new push for statehood.

