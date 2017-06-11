Puerto Rico heads to polls in referendum on becoming 51st state
Editor
17 mins ago
World
1 Views
Fifth such vote in 50 years comes after election of governor Ricardo Rosselló, with all main opposition parties boycotting event
Puerto Ricans are heading for polling stations as the island’s fifth plebiscite in 50 years on whether to become the 51st state of the United States gets under way.
The referendum is the brainchild of the ruling Partido Nuevo Progresista (PNP) and its governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló. He won election last November at the tender age of 37 largely on the promise of making a new push for statehood.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Republican senator voiced support for White House subpoena to release alleged recordings of private conversations between president and former FBI director
Days after James Comey’s blockbuster testimony, both Republicans and Democrats on Sunday called for the White House to release any tapes that may exist of a private conversation between the former FBI director and the president.
Republican senator Susan Collins said she would support a subpoena to the White House to release any alleged tapes, as Donald Trump launched new attacks on the fired FBI boss, saying he believed he was behind further leaks to the media.
Continue reading...