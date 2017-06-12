Home / World / Puerto Ricans vote in favour of being 51st US state, but doubts remain

Puerto Ricans vote in favour of being 51st US state, but doubts remain

Editor 1 hour ago World Comments Off on Puerto Ricans vote in favour of being 51st US state, but doubts remain 5 Views

With almost all votes counted, option for full statehood was backed by more than 97% – but turnout for non-binding referendum stood at just 23%

A plebiscite in the US’s oldest and largest colony, Puerto Rico, has returned an overwhelming vote in favour of becoming the 51st state of the union, in a result instantly rejected as meaningless by opposition parties, which had boycotted the event.

With 95% of the vote counted, the option of formally joining the US as a fully fledged state was backed by 97.1% of those who cast their ballots. By contrast, full independence/“free association” with the US was supported by 1.5% and keeping the colonial status quo just 1.3%.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Puerto Ricans cast referendum vote in favour of US statehood – video

Thousands of people across Puerto Rico headed to the polls on Sunday to vote on a nonbinding referendum on whether the island should become the 51st US state, remain a US territory or it become an independent nation. With almost all votes counted, the option for full statehood was backed by more than 97% – but turnout stood at just 23% Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.