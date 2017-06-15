Home / MENA / Protests in northern Morocco swell with calls for royal intervention

AL-HOCEIMA, Morocco (Reuters) – Under the banner of the People's Movement, Moroccans have just staged the country's biggest political protest since the "Arab Spring" and some now say that only intervention by their king can defuse a deepening crisis.
