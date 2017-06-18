Home / World / Prosecutors vow to retry Bill Cosby after sexual assault case ends in mistrial

Prosecutors vow to retry Bill Cosby after sexual assault case ends in mistrial

10 hours ago World Comments Off on Prosecutors vow to retry Bill Cosby after sexual assault case ends in mistrial

  • Jury unable to reach consensus on three counts of aggravated indecent assault
  • Constand lawyers say trial gave ‘voice to the many victims’

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial on Saturday, with jurors reporting hopeless deadlock over charges that the comedian drugged and violated a woman in 2004. Montgomery County district attorney Kevin Steele immediately said prosecutors would seek to retry Cosby on the same charges. They will have 120 days to do so.

Related: Cosby trial ends in swirl of uncertainty but campaigners see encouraging signs

Continue reading…

Check Also

Spanish matador dies after being gored during bullfight

Ivan Fandino lost his footing after tripping on his cape and suffered a fatal wound to the torso while performing in France A Spanish bullfighter died after he tripped in the ring and was gored by the bull in south-western France, according to media reports. Related: Spanish court overturns Catalonia's bullfighting ban Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.