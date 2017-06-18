Prosecutors vow to retry Bill Cosby after sexual assault case ends in mistrial

Jury unable to reach consensus on three counts of aggravated indecent assault

Constand lawyers say trial gave ‘voice to the many victims’

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial on Saturday, with jurors reporting hopeless deadlock over charges that the comedian drugged and violated a woman in 2004. Montgomery County district attorney Kevin Steele immediately said prosecutors would seek to retry Cosby on the same charges. They will have 120 days to do so.

Related: Cosby trial ends in swirl of uncertainty but campaigners see encouraging signs

Continue reading…