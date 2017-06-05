Professor Poo bestseller brings scatology-based study to Japan
3 hours ago
Unko Kanji Doriru helps primary school children learn complex kanji characters with word ‘poo’ in every example sentence
As many Japanese parents and teachers will attest, getting young children to write and memorise hundreds of kanji characters can be a thankless task.
But a new series of study books has generated a surge in interest in stroke order, radicals and alternative pronunciations – all thanks to an enduring obsession among children of a certain age: poo.
