Pro-Assad alliance threatens to hit U.S. positions in Syria

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad said on Wednesday it could hit U.S. positions in Syria, warning that its "self-restraint" over U.S. air strikes on government forces would end if Washington crossed "red lines".
