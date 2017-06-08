Home / Libya / Prince Mohamed El Senussi dismisses suggestions he is member of Muslim Brotherhood

Prince Mohamed El Senussi dismisses suggestions he is member of Muslim Brotherhood

Editor 4 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Prince Mohamed El Senussi dismisses suggestions he is member of Muslim Brotherhood 5 Views

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 9 June 2017: Prince Mohammed El Senussi, the son of the late Crown Prince Hassan Al-Rida El Senussi, has scorned allegations on some social media and press outlets that he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB). He dismissed them as “completely false”. The attempt to link Prince Mohammed came […]Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

With eyes on Libya, France cements Egypt security ties

CAIRO (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Thursday he had firmed up security ties with Egypt, which was the "central element" to ensuring regional stability as the two countries seek to break the political impasse in neighboring Libya.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved