Presidency Council condemns arrest order by Abdullah Al-Thinni

Check Also

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 10 June 2017: Benghazi’s mayor Abdelrahman Elabbar has this afternoon survived an assassination attempt. Elabbar was returning to his home in Tabalino when a bomb, apparently in a parked silver saloon, was detonated. The mayor was shaken but unhurt though one of his bodyguards was slightly injured. The armour-plated vehicle [...]