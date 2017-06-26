Home / Libya / Presidency Council and Beida government damn Mecca suicide bomb plot

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 24 June 2017: Presidency Council (PC) head Faiez Serraj and the Thinni government in Beida have bothcondemned the Mecca suicide bomb plot on the eve of Eid. In a message to Saudi’s King Salman, Serraj said that the attack was totally unacceptable and added that it was clearly a terrorist […]Original Article

