PowerObjects invests in leadership, infrastructure, and human resources towards building a world-class operations practice to align with Microsoft's vision for the Dynamics 365 product.
LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/
PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company, Adds New Operations Practice to Dynamics 365 Service Offerings
