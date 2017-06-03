Home / World / Posthumous wedding for police officer killed in ​Champs-Élysées attack

Posthumous wedding for police officer killed in ​Champs-Élysées attack

Editor 3 hours ago World Comments Off on Posthumous wedding for police officer killed in ​Champs-Élysées attack 5 Views

Etienne Cardiles’ marriage to the late Xavier Jugelé is attended by Paris mayor Hidalgo and former president Hollande

The partner of a police officer killed by a gunman on Champs-Élysées in Paris in April has married him posthumously, Le Parisien has reported.

The city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, and the former French president François Hollande attended the wedding on Tuesday of Etienne Cardiles to the late Xavier Jugelé.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Indian soap tackles taboos to become one of world’s most watched

Over 400m people watch show, with storyline including acid attacks, domestic violence and abortion of female foetuses An Indian soap opera whose themes include acid attacks, domestic violence and high rates of abortion of female foetuses has quietly become one of the most-watched programmes on the planet. India’s public broadcaster announced in April that the audience for Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon – I, a woman, can achieve anything – had, in two seasons, exceeded 400 million viewers “and counting”. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved