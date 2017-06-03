Posthumous wedding for police officer killed in ​Champs-Élysées attack

Etienne Cardiles’ marriage to the late Xavier Jugelé is attended by Paris mayor Hidalgo and former president Hollande

The partner of a police officer killed by a gunman on Champs-Élysées in Paris in April has married him posthumously, Le Parisien has reported.

The city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, and the former French president François Hollande attended the wedding on Tuesday of Etienne Cardiles to the late Xavier Jugelé.

Continue reading…