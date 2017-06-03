Posthumous wedding for police officer killed in Champs-Élysées attack
Editor
3 hours ago
World
5 Views
Etienne Cardiles’ marriage to the late Xavier Jugelé is attended by Paris mayor Hidalgo and former president Hollande
The partner of a police officer killed by a gunman on Champs-Élysées in Paris in April has married him posthumously, Le Parisien has reported.
The city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, and the former French president François Hollande attended the wedding on Tuesday of Etienne Cardiles to the late Xavier Jugelé.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Over 400m people watch show, with storyline including acid attacks, domestic violence and abortion of female foetuses
An Indian soap opera whose themes include acid attacks, domestic violence and high rates of abortion of female foetuses has quietly become one of the most-watched programmes on the planet.
India’s public broadcaster announced in April that the audience for Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon – I, a woman, can achieve anything – had, in two seasons, exceeded 400 million viewers “and counting”.
Continue reading...