Home / World / Polygamous sect leader captured after nearly a year on the run

Polygamous sect leader captured after nearly a year on the run

5 mins ago World Comments Off on Polygamous sect leader captured after nearly a year on the run

Lyle Jeffs, who escaped before trial for alleged multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme, caught in South Dakota apparently living in a pickup truck

Spending nearly a year on the run, the polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs was captured in South Dakota after he pawned two pairs of pliers and provided a real identification card, authorities and the pawn shop owner said.

The suspicious pawn shop employee notified the owner that Jeffs was wanted by the FBI, who learned more about him online and alerted authorities.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Steve Scalise still in critical condition but has ‘improved’, hospital says

Earlier Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, visited the congressman at the hospital, later saying ‘He’s in some trouble … he’s going to be OK, we hope’ Steve Scalise, the majority whip who was shot when a gunman opened fire during a congressional Republican baseball practice, is doing better but remains in critical condition, according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where the congressman is being treated. “He remains in critical condition but has improved in the last 24 hours,” the hospital said. “The congressman will require additional operations and will be in the hospital for some time.” Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.