Polygamous sect leader captured after nearly a year on the run

Lyle Jeffs, who escaped before trial for alleged multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme, caught in South Dakota apparently living in a pickup truck

Spending nearly a year on the run, the polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs was captured in South Dakota after he pawned two pairs of pliers and provided a real identification card, authorities and the pawn shop owner said.

The suspicious pawn shop employee notified the owner that Jeffs was wanted by the FBI, who learned more about him online and alerted authorities.

