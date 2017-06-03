Police question two men after 6kg of Semtex discovered in Dublin

Gardaí granted extra time to question 21-year-old and 28-year-old after plastic explosive and detonators found in taxi

Police have been given more time to question two men arrested after a massive cache of Semtex was discovered in Dublin.

Gardaí seized the plastic explosive after armed officers stopped a taxi in the Ballybough area of the city at about 6pm on Friday.

