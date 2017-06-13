Police officer who shot Philando Castile ‘did what he had to do’, lawyer claims

Jury deliberates in manslaughter trial of Minnesota officer Jeronimo Yanez, who killed Castile seconds after the black motorist said he had a gun

A Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist seconds after the man informed him he was carrying a gun “did what he had to do” in a thoroughly justified use of force, a defense attorney argued Monday.

Hours earlier, prosecutors said the officer, Jeronimo Yanez, had never seen the gun and had plenty of options short of shooting Philando Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker they say was never a threat.

