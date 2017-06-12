Home / World / PM May not sobbing over election, Brexit minister says

PM May not sobbing over election, Brexit minister says

7 hours ago

LONDON (Reuters) – Brexit Secretary David Davis said British Prime Minister Theresa May was not sobbing over last week's failed election gamble when he met her after the vote, Davis said on Monday. Original Article

