Play in Polish theatre accused of inciting audience to murder

10 hours ago

Prosecutors investigating The Curse, which condemns authorities for failing to respond to allegations of child abuse by clergy

The producers of a controversial play in Poland are being investigated by state prosecutors over allegations they are inciting the audience to murder.

The Curse (Klątwa) is being staged at Teatr Powszechny in Warsaw and is directed by Oliver Frljić, a Croatian director. It examines the relationship between the Polish Catholic church and the state, and condemns the authorities for failing to respond to allegations of child abuse by members of the clergy.

