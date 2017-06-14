‘Plankton explosion’ turns Istanbul’s Bosphorus turquoise

Steve Scalise, Republican House majority whip, among at least five shotScalise is in stable condition at George Washington University hospitalAlexandria police confirm that the suspect is in custody 4.29pm BST
An acquaintance of suspected shooter James Hodgkinson told the Washington post that he met and became friendly with the man while campaigning for Bernie Sanders in Iowa.
Charles Orear, 50, a restaurant manager from St. Louis, said in an interview Wednesday that Hodgkinson was a passionate progressive and showed no signs of violence or malice toward others.
Updates from the late morning law enforcement press briefing in Alexandria:
Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown:
This is not an active incident, the city is safe. We have an active investigation but I want to reassure the community here in Alexandria that the city is safe.
Because this case involves an assault on a federal officer, the FBI will be taking over the investigation.
My units of our dignitary protec..