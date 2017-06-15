Home / World / Philippines says arrests senior member of IS-backed Maute group

Philippines says arrests senior member of IS-backed Maute group

6 hours ago World Comments Off on Philippines says arrests senior member of IS-backed Maute group

MARAWI CITY, Philippines (Reuters) – The Philippines military said it arrested one of the Maute brothers on Thursday, a senior member of the Islamic State-backed militants it is fighting in a southern city. Original Article

Check Also

Flint water crisis: five officials charged with involuntary manslaughter

Attorney general says the charges are a turning point in the investigation into water contamination in Flint, after the death of 85-year-old Robert Skidmore Guardian investigation: at least 33 US cities used water testing ‘cheats’ over lead concernsFive Michigan officials, including the head of the state health department, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crisis over lead poisoning in drinking water in Flint. The charges are related to the death of 85-year-old Robert Skidmore, one of a dozen Flint residents who contracted Legionnaires’ disease and died after the city’s water source was changed to save money. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.