Philippines looks to reopen Benghazi consulate

By Olfa Andolsi Tunis, 9 June 2017: The Philippines chargé d'affaires Mardomel Celo D. Melicor has had talks with foreign ministry officials in the Beida-based interim government on the possibility of reopening the country's consulate in Benghazi. No date, however, has been given. With many Filipino workers are still working in the country, particularly in
