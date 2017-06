Contrary to Islamist militants’ attempts to cause division, their violence has prompted selfless interfaith compassion

They were devout Christians, but it was Islamic prayers that would ultimately save their lives.

Islamist militants in black masks were stationed on bridges – the only way out of the besieged city of Marawi – looking for Christian hostages. A priest had already been kidnapped. Risking his own life, a local Muslim leader had hidden dozens of Christians in a rice mill.

