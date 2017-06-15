Perks will stop if UK ends up staying in EU, says Guy Verhofstadt

Britain is free to change its mind and stay in union, but would have to give up rebate, says EU parliament’s Brexit coordinator

Britain is free to change its mind and stay in the EU, but would have to give up special perks including the hard-fought budget rebate, the European parliament’s coordinator on Brexit has said.

The Liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt picked up on comments made by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday that the door to the EU would remain open to Britain during Brexit negotiations.

Continue reading…