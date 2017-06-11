Pep Guardiola joins call for referendum on Catalan independence

Manchester City manager tells crowd of 40,000 at rally in Barcelona ‘we have no other option but to vote’

Pep Guardiola may have played to bigger crowds but none quite like the one he addressed in Barcelona on Sunday when he presented the case for a referendum on Catalan independence.

Speaking on the steps of Montjuïc before an estimated 40,000 of his fellow citizens, and flanked by an enormous banner with the slogan “Love Democracy”, the former Barcelona and current Manchester City manager read out a brief manifesto in Catalan, Spanish and English.

Continue reading…