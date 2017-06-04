PC appoints military commanders

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 4 June 2017: Following fast on the announcement by the Presidency Council (PC) three days ago that it was dividing Libya into seven military regions as part of efforts to pacify the country, it has now unveiled its first two appointments. The commander of the western region, covering the Jebel […]Original Article
