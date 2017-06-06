Paris police shoot man who attacked officer outside Notre-Dame Cathedral
Suspect shot and injured by police after trying to attack officer with hammer outside cathedral in French capital
French police have shot a man who attacked an officer with a hammer outside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.
The assailant, later found to be also armed with kitchen knives, was brought down as he threatened passersby outside one of the French capital’s busiest tourist attractions on Tuesday afternoon.
