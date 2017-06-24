Home / World / Paris agreement’s 1.5C target ‘only way’ to save coral reefs, Unesco says

Paris agreement’s 1.5C target ‘only way’ to save coral reefs, Unesco says

10 hours ago World Comments Off on Paris agreement’s 1.5C target ‘only way’ to save coral reefs, Unesco says

First global assessment of climate change impact on world heritage-listed reefs says local efforts are ‘no longer sufficient’

Greater emissions reductions and delivering on the Paris climate agreement are now “the only opportunity” to save coral reefs the world over from decline, with local responses no longer sufficient, a report by Unesco has found.

The first global scientific assessment of the impacts of climate change on the 29 world heritage-listed coral reefs, published on Saturday, found that the frequency, intensity and duration of heat-stress events had worsened with increasing global warming, with massive consequences for the 29 world heritage sites.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Five electrocuted at water park in Turkey

Three children and two adults who tried to rescue them die after incident in Akyazı, Sakarya province, according to reports Five people, including two teenagers and a 12-year-old, have been electrocuted in a water park in north-western Turkey. The three children were struck by an electrical current in a swimming pool at the park, in the town of Akyazı, Sakarya province, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.