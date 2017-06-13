Panama cuts formal ties with Taiwan in favour of China

Joint statement between President Juan Carlos Varela and Beijing says ‘Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory’

Panama has switched diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China, handing a major victory to Beijing in its drive to isolate the self-governing island it claims as its own territory.

Panama’s president, Juan Carlos Varela, announced the change – which entails breaking off formal relations with Taiwan – in a televised address, saying it represented the “correct path for our country”.

