Pakistan: man sentenced to death for blasphemy on Facebook

Taimoor Raza was found guilty of insulting the prophet Mohammed during an argument on social media with a counter-terrorism official

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced a man to death for allegedly committing blasphemy on Facebook, the latest step in an intensified crackdown on dissent on social media.



A court in Bahawalpur handed out the verdict, the harshest yet for such a crime, after finding Taimoor Raza, 30, guilty of insulting the prophet Muhammad.

