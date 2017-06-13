Home / World / Oslo’s car ban sounded simple enough. Then the backlash began

Oslo’s car ban sounded simple enough. Then the backlash began

22 mins ago

When Oslo decided to be the first European city to ban cars from its centre, businesses protested. So the city did the next best thing: it banned parking

One day late last summer, in Frogner, a central neighbourhood of Oslo, Nils Sandberg received a note.

“It simply stated that shortly, parking spaces in these streets would disappear and bicycle lanes would be built,” says Sandberg. He spoke to neighbours, and learned they had all received the same note. “This came as a total surprise and shock.”

